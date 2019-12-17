Sirens sound nationwide Tuesday for Ostrava hospital shooting victims

Sirens sounded at noon on Tuesday throughout the Czech Republic for two minutes and 20 seconds in memory of seven people killed at the University Hospital in Ostrava.

The victims were shot indiscriminately a week ago in an outpatient clinic waiting room. Among them was a man who shielded his 12-year-old daughter from harm with his body.

More than 2.6 million crowns have been collected thus far for the families of those killed. Donations will be accepted until 31 March 2020, when the money will be turned over to the bereaved.

The 42-year-old shooter, who believed he was seriously ill and was not getting adequate treatment, fled the scene. He killed himself in his car as police closed in.