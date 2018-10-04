Siniaková through to quarterfinals in Beijing

Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková has advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-3.
Her victory has also secured a place for her compatriot Petra Kvitová at the WTA finals. Siniaková will next face the winner of the match between Anett Kontaveit or WTA World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki.
