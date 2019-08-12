Siniaková and Krejčíková take doubles title in Toronto

Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková won the women’s doubles competition at the Rodgers Cup in Toronto. The Czech pair, who were top seeds, beat Anna-Lena Grönefeld of Germany and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 7-5 6-0 in Sunday’s final.

It was the third title that Krejčíková and Siniaková have lifted together after the French Open and Wimbledon last year.