Siniaková and Krejčíková take doubles title in Toronto

Ian Willoughby
12-08-2019
Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková won the women’s doubles competition at the Rodgers Cup in Toronto. The Czech pair, who were top seeds, beat Anna-Lena Grönefeld of Germany and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 7-5 6-0 in Sunday’s final.

It was the third title that Krejčíková and Siniaková have lifted together after the French Open and Wimbledon last year.

 
 
 
