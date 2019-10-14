Siniaková and Krejčíková qualify for doubles WTA Finals

The Czech doubles team of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková has qualified for tennis’s WTA Finals in Shenzhen. It is the second time in a row that the pair have qualified for the prestigious, season-ending tournament. They secured their place after winning the Linz Doubles on Sunday, adding another title after their August victory in Toronto.

They will join compatriot Barbora Strýcová, who will be lining up alongside Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-wei at the WTA Finals, which begin in two weeks’ time.