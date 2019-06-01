Siniaková advances in Paris after beating world number one Osaka

Kateřina Siniaková has reached the fourth round of tennis’s French Open in Paris after beating world number one Naomi Osaka of Japan. The Czech beat the winner of the last two Grand Slam tournaments and top seed at Roland Garros 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to produce a sensation.

Siniaková, who is 23, is ranked 42 in the world overcame Osaka in one hour and 17 minutes. It is the first time she has reached the last 16 at a Grand Slam tournament.