Singer Miro Žbirka staging Prague concert to thank healthcare workers

The Slovak singer-songwriter Miro Žbirka, long resident in Prague, is staging a concert on Thursday near Vinohrady Hospital to thank nurses, doctors and other medical personnel for their hard work.

Since the coronavirus crisis, Žbirka has performed online concerts followed by more than 450,000 people. The 67-year-old singer stressed that the Vinohrady concert was also a personal thank you, as the hospital has treated him several times.

The Czech music industry’s annual Anděl awards named Žbirka male Singer of the Year in 2019.