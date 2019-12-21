Singer Karel Gott's grave in Prague's Malvaziny Cemetery complete

Fans of the legendary Czech pop star Karel Gott can now visit his grave in Prague's Malvazinky Cemetery, the singer's widow Ivana Gottová informed via the website karelgott.com, which also features a map on how to reach the location. Mrs Gottová worked on the grave's design with architect Jiří Deýl and engineer Pavel Štrunc.
The signer died of acute leukemia on October 1, a the age of 80. Some 49,000 people paid there respects to the singer at his coffin displayed in Prague's Žofín Palace.
