Singer Jaromír Nohavica receives award from Russian president Putin

Popular Czech singer songwriter Jaromír Nohavica has been awarded the Pushkin Medal, a Russian state decoration, for strengthening Czech-Russian relations.

The singer received the medal from Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Sunday, on the occasion of Russia’s National Unity Day, the news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The Medal of Pushkin has been awarded since 1999 to Russian citizens as well as foreign nationals for achievements in the arts and culture, education, humanities and literature.

Other Czech recipients of the award include former Czech president Václav Klaus and head of the Czech-Russian society Jiří Klapka.