Singer Eva Pilarová dies aged 80

Eva Pilarová, one of the biggest stars of old Czech pop music has died at the age of 80, her husband Jan Kolomazník told the Czech News Agency. No official fan tribute or goodbye ceremony will be organised due to the ongoing government measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, he went on to say.

Born in 1939, Mrs Pilarová won a total of four Golden Nightingale awards, most of them during the 1960s, when she was one of the dominant stars in Czech pop music. Her famous songs include Rquiem, Night and Day, and Oliver Twist. In 2009, she received the Medal of Merit from then President Václav Klaus for her accomplishments.