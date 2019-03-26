Singer Daniel Nekonečný dies at 52

The Czech singer and dancer Daniel Nekonečný has died at the age of 52. The flamboyant showman was found dead at his home in the Prague district of Řeporyje, the site Blesk.cz reported. Police are investigating the cause.

Nekonečný, whose real name was Konečný, was a member of the band Laura a její tygři and later formed his own outfit Šum svistu before going solo. He also acted in films and TV series.