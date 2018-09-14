Šimandl takes over as head of country’s civilian intelligence

IT expert Marek Šimandl officially took up his post at the head of the country’s civilian intelligence agency on Friday.

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said he was convinced that Šimandl was the right man for the job, who would stabilize the service and secure a high level of performance in the best interests of the Czech Republic.

Šimandl previously served as deputy head of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency where he was in charge of cyber security.

He replaces Jiří Šašek who was dismissed in May of this year following an audit into the service’s financial management.