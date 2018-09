Jaroslav Šilhavý has been appointed coach of the Czech international football team. He replaces Karel Jarolím, who was recently fired after two years in the job following a humiliating defeat to Russia.

Šilhavý, who is 56, will lead the Czechs for the first time next month, when they take on Slovakia and Ukraine in the Nations League, a competition in which they lost their opening game. The new manager helmed Slavia Prague to the domestic league title the season before last.