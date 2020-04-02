Shops with household goods re-open on Thursday

As of Thursday, shops with household goods, which offer protective equipment, can open again in the Czech Republic. The exception was approved by the government on Wednesday evening. It is another exemption from the closure of all shops in the country, which is to remain in effect until April 11.

The exeption includes grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations. Other shops exempted from the closure include consumer electronics, florists, newspapers, magazines and tobacco products, and also pet shops and glasses shops. Banks and post offices are also untouched by the ban.