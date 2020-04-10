Shops will gradually reopen after Easter

More shops will gradually re-open after the Easter holidays, with the process phased-out over several weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček said at a press briefing on Thursday.

He said the ministries of trade and health would work out the details of the plan over the Easter break. State institutions, most of which were open just a few hours a day on two days of the week, should be fully functional by April 20th, he said.

Farmers markets will be able to re-open in the coming days, under strict hygiene conditions. Czech Railways will start selling tickets on board trains again from next Tuesday.