Shopping hours reserved for senior citizens to be scrapped

The regulation which reserved a shopping window for senior citizens only between 8am and 10am in shops, pharmacies and post offices is to be scrapped as of Tuesday, May 26th, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček told the ctk news agency.

The measure was taken in mid-June to protect senior citizens - the most vulnerable group – from the coronavirus epidemic.

The government also agreed to lower the VAT on tickets for cultural events and the cost of accommodation services from 15 to 10 percent.