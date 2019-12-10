Shooting in Ostrava hospital leaves six dead and three injured, suspect also dead

A shooting in the University Hospital in Ostrava has left seven people dead and a further three injured. At around 7am on Tuesday, a man started firing at the heads and chests of people in the hospital's traumatology waiting room. Four people died immediately, a further two in intensive care. All of the victims are reported to have been patients. A Rapid Deployment Unit of the police was soon dispatched to the hospital was placed under lockdown.

The suspect, a construction engineer with a criminal record identified as Citrad V., used an illegally held 9mm handgun. He then fled in a grey Renault before shooting himself in the head and later dying in hospital. His employer told Czech Radio that the man believed himself to be very ill and frequently visited medical stations.

Prime minister Andrej Babiš and Health Minister Adam Vojtěch arrived at the hospital later in the day. Mr. Vojtěch has also set up a special crisis team. President Milos Zeman, has offered his "deep condolences" and is in contact with the interior minister, according to his spokesman. Other politicians have also been expressing their condolences. Police President Jan Švejdar thanked policemen for their "rapid and professional" reaction.

The Ostrava hospital shooting is the second most tragic in the history of the Czech Republic. In February 2015, a man in a restaurant in Uherský Brod shot eight people before taking his own life.