Shooting begins on new documentary about Prague’s ecosystem

Filmmakers Marián Polák and Jan Hošek have started shooting a feature-length documentary capturing nature in Prague.
The documentary, entitled Planet Prague, will reveal the ecosystem of the Czech capital and the different ways in which animals and plants adapt to the urban environment.
The film is being shot in well-known locations, which under normal circumstances would be overcrowded with tourists, such as Petřín hill, the Baroque Wallenstein gardens, the Olšany cemetery and Prague Zoo.
The shooting will last until the end of next year and the film is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2022. A similar film entitled Planet Czechia, capturing the fascinating world of Czech nature, was produced in 2018.
