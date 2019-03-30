Shift to summertime on Sunday

The annual shift to summertime or daylight-saving time is due to take place at 2am on Sunday, when clocks will be moved forward by an hour.

The time shift is likely to be one of the last after the European Parliament recently votes to scrap daylight saving time from 2021.

The decision will need to win approval from national parliaments and then it would be up to individual member states to decide whether to remain on “permanent summer” or “permanent winter” time.

The Czech government, backed by health experts, has indicated a preference for wintertime while polls suggest the public would prefer to stay on summertime.