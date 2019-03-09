Shiffrin wins record 15th World Cup victory at Czech ski resort Špindlerův Mlýn

Brian Kenety
09-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

American Olympic gold-medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has won the World Cup slalom in the Czech ski resort where she began her racing career in 2011.

Shiffrin set a new record for the most Alpine Skiing World Cup triumphs in a season, 15, after winning the slalom in Špindlerův Mlýn.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener finished second. Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women's World Cup slalom since January 2017, placed third.

Czech teen Gabriela Capová placed fourth.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 