Shiffrin wins record 15th World Cup victory at Czech ski resort Špindlerův Mlýn

American Olympic gold-medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has won the World Cup slalom in the Czech ski resort where she began her racing career in 2011.
Shiffrin set a new record for the most Alpine Skiing World Cup triumphs in a season, 15, after winning the slalom in Špindlerův Mlýn.
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener finished second. Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women's World Cup slalom since January 2017, placed third.
Czech teen Gabriela Capová placed fourth.
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations