Shiffrin wins record 15th World Cup victory at Czech ski resort Špindlerův Mlýn

American Olympic gold-medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has won the World Cup slalom in the Czech ski resort where she began her racing career in 2011.

Shiffrin set a new record for the most Alpine Skiing World Cup triumphs in a season, 15, after winning the slalom in Špindlerův Mlýn.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener finished second. Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women's World Cup slalom since January 2017, placed third.

Czech teen Gabriela Capová placed fourth.