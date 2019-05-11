Sharp rise in number of Czechs attending international schools

The number of Czech children attending international schools either abroad or in the Czech Republic has risen sharply in the last decade, according to figures from the Ministry of Education cited by the Czech News Agency. Whereas there were 2,744 Czechs enrolled at international schools in the 2008–2009 academic year, today that figure has risen to 9,274.

Of those attending such institutions in the Czech Republic the highest number is in Prague, followed by the Moravian Silesian Region.