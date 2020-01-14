Shanghai cuts all official ties with Prague following Taipei partner agreement

China’s biggest city, Shanghai, has cut all official ties with Prague, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday. The move came after Prague City Hall signed a partnership agreement with the Taiwanese capital of Taipei on Monday and is seen as the latest exchange in Czech-Chinese diplomatic tensions.

Prague previously had a sister city agreement with the Chinese capital of Beijing, which included a clause recognising the One China policy. However, following elections in 2018, Prague City Hall’s new ruling coalition said it wanted to remove the clause, sparking a series of tit-for-tat moves that led to the cancelling of the agreement.