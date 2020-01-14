Broadcast Archive

Shanghai cuts all official ties with Prague following Taipei partner agreement

Tom McEnchroe
14-01-2020
China’s biggest city, Shanghai, has cut all official ties with Prague, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday. The move came after Prague City Hall signed a partnership agreement with the Taiwanese capital of Taipei on Monday and is seen as the latest exchange in Czech-Chinese diplomatic tensions.

Prague previously had a sister city agreement with the Chinese capital of Beijing, which included a clause recognising the One China policy. However, following elections in 2018, Prague City Hall’s new ruling coalition said it wanted to remove the clause, sparking a series of tit-for-tat moves that led to the cancelling of the agreement.

 
 
