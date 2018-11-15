Seznam Zprávy: PM’s son wants to testify over alleged kidnapping

Andrej Babiš Jr. says he wants to cooperate with the police in the investigation of his alleged kidnapping to Crimea, which was supposed to prevent him from testifying in the corruption case against his father, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. He made the statement in an e-mail sent to the news website Seznam Zprávy on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Seznam Zprávy carried an interview with Andrej Babiš Jr. in which he said he had been forcibly moved to the Crimea as his father wanted him out of the way of a corruption investigation.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš responded by saying his son was mentally ill and had to be under constant supervision. But according to Andrej Babiš Jr., who currently lives in Switzerland with his mother, his father is lying about his mental illness.
