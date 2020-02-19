Seznam: Russian paedophile web uploads thousands of photos of Czech children

Thousands of images of Czech children are circulating on a Russian website for paedophiles, the news server Seznam Zprávy reports, following an in-depth investigation of the so called dark web.

Many of the images were taken from social media accounts of the children’s parents, as well as from school and summer camp events, and Scout camps.

In some cases, particular individual forums have arisen around specific Czech youths, whose full names and other data are listed or easily found.

Seznam Zprávy reports that the Russian site is also frequented by Czech-based paedophiles, and local police are investigating.