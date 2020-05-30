Seznam: Medical cannabis prescriptions on the rise

In the first four months of 2020, doctors have already issued more medical cannabis prescriptions than in the whole of 2019, some 15.5 kilograms in total, according to news site Seznam Zpravy which cited the newly released State Agency for Medical Cannabis statistics.

The increase is largely down to increased willingness of health insurance companies to pay for such prescriptions, Radovan Hřib, the head of the pain management center at the University Hospital at St. Anne’s in Brno told Seznam.