Seznam: Former transport minister was offered bribe for vignette tender

The former Minister of Transport, Vladimir Kremlík, who lost his post two weeks ago after a hackathon organised by IT specialists showed a government tender for a new motorway electronic vignette system was overpriced, has told news site Seznam Zprávy that he was offered a CZK 1.5 million bribe to let CGI, the company that won the tender, keep the project.

Mr Kremlík says he informed the Czech counterintelligence service (BIS) about the offer and that he met with its director. According to an unnamed security services source quoted by Seznam, BIS then contacted Prime Minister Andrej Babiš about the situation. However, Mr Babiš denies this and BIS has refused to comment.