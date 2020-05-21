Seznam claims to have found details on origin of hacking attacks on Czech hospitals

Over the past two months a number of Czech hospitals have faced cyberattacks. Now a collaboration between investigative journalists at news site Seznam Zprávy and a team of “ethical hackers” has resulted in the identification of one of those who took part in the attack, Seznam wrote on Thursday. The name of the individual is Alexander Tchernishov and his last traced place of activity was in a neighbourhood of northern Moscow.

Mr Tchernishov was contacted by Seznam and has denied the claim, saying that he is merely the owner of a Russian internet company and that the traced IP addresses, which led the hacker team to him, do not belong to his company, but rather to one of its clients who rented them from a third party.

Seznam says it has since found more information which it plans to release in the future.