Sevilla keeper Vaclík named Czech footballer of year

Goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík was named Czech Footballer of the Year 2018 at a ceremony in Prague on Monday evening. The 29-year-old has been a regular at Spanish top flight side Sevilla since joining them last summer from Switzerland’s Basel.

On Tuesday it was announced that injury had forced Vaclík, who has 23 international caps, to pull out of the Czech squad to face England on Friday and Brazil four days later.