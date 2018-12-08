Several renovation projects planned for Prague Castle next year

A number of renovation projects are planned for Prague Castle, one of the city’s most visited landmarks, the Prague Castle Administration spokesman told the Czech News Agency on Saturday.

The administration is set to renovate the façade and roof of the left wing of the New Royal Palace and the residence in the Royal Garden. Works will also continue on the Renaissance building of the Supreme Burgrave’s House.

The overall cost of the repairs at Prague castle next year is expected to exceed 300 million crowns. Most of the expenses, around 75 million crowns, will be used to repair the interiors of the residence in the Royal Garden, where the presidents of Czechoslovakia once lived.