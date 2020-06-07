Several hundred people join anti-racism protest in Prague

Some three hundred people took part in an anti-racism protest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US, on Prague’s Old Town Square on Saturday, adding their voice to protesters the world over.
They held up banners reading "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter", kneeling on the pavement to read the names of the victims of police brutality.
The gathering, which included many people from Prague’s Anglo-American community, heard short speeches by a number of speakers before moving to the American Embassy in Prague where the peaceful protest ended. No incidents were reported.
Czech Republic ready to “normalize” travel with twenty European countries
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
June 1990: When Billy Bragg and Michael Stipe played Olomouc’s outdoor cinema
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
“Having 10 percent of guests does not even cover running costs” – Czech hotels face year of low demand