Several hundred people join anti-racism protest in Prague

Some three hundred people took part in an anti-racism protest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US, on Prague’s Old Town Square on Saturday, adding their voice to protesters the world over.

They held up banners reading "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter", kneeling on the pavement to read the names of the victims of police brutality.

The gathering, which included many people from Prague’s Anglo-American community, heard short speeches by a number of speakers before moving to the American Embassy in Prague where the peaceful protest ended. No incidents were reported.