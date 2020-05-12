Seventy-fifth edition of Prague Spring starts – online

The landmark 75th edition of the Prague Spring International Music Festival gets underway on Tuesday evening, though it will take an unusual form due to the coronavirus situation. Instead of Smetana’s My Country performed at the Municipal House, it will begin with an online concert featuring a host of musicians congratulating the event on its 75th anniversary.

During the 2020 Prague Spring 11 live concerts – with no audiences in attendance – will be streamed from five venues in Prague and one in Brno.

Among the ensembles taking part are the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, the Prague Philharmonia and the Czech Philharmonic.