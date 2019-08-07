Seven wolf cubs observed in Beskydy and Javorníky mountains

Scientists have presented new evidence of a thriving wolf population in the Beskydy and Javorníky mountains in north-east of the country. A wolf with seven cubs, which were apparently born this year, was captured on a camera trap. It is the first time wolfs have started reproducing in the area since being re-introduced there in the 1990s.
Czechs are predominantly descendants of pre-Slavic populations, says archaeogenetics expert
Restorers use sugar to preserve 7000-year-old prehistoric well
Unauthorised removal of Charles Bridge graffiti criticised
Prefab wooden houses: a booming business in Czechia
The First Defenestration of Prague - what was it and why did it happen?