Seven charged with illegal production and internet sales of marihuana

Police have charged seven people with illegal production and sale of marihuana over the internet.
The suspects allegedly produced large quantities of marihuana at eleven plantations in Moravia selling it to people in 75 countries.
The two main organizers, who were in charge of production and sales, may get a jail sentence of up to 12 years.
