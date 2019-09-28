Series of events commemorate East German exodus via Prague in 1989

A plaque was unveiled at Liben railway station in Prague on Saturday in memory of the East German exodus via the Czech capital in the early autumn of 1989.

Around 13,000 East Germans who camped out on West German embassy grounds for days, boarded special trains from Liben railway station to West Germany after being granted free passage by the authorities.

The plaque’s unveiling, by the former federal minister for special affairs Rudolf Seiters, who helped negotiate their free passage, was one of a series of events in Prague marking the anniversary of the exodus.

The German Embassy in Prague organized a festival titled The Way to Freedom on the embassy grounds that included panel debates and meetings with former politicians and witnesses of the events.