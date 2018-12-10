Serbian PM Ana Brnabic to visit Prague

Ruth Fraňková
10-12-2018
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic is set to visit Prague on Monday for talks with her Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš. Among the topics on their agenda will be the EU accession of the West Balkan countries, migration and Serbia’s debt towards the Czech Republic.

Mrs Brnabic is also scheduled to meet with President Miloš Zeman and chairman of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera.

 
 
 
 
 
