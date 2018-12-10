Serbian PM Ana Brnabic to visit Prague

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic is set to visit Prague on Monday for talks with her Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš. Among the topics on their agenda will be the EU accession of the West Balkan countries, migration and Serbia’s debt towards the Czech Republic.
Mrs Brnabic is also scheduled to meet with President Miloš Zeman and chairman of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
Old Town Hall tower vantage point for biggest ever photograph of Prague