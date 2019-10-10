September CPI drops 0.6 pct, biggest m/m drop since 2006

Consumer prices in September fell by 0.6 percent, the biggest month-on-month decline since September 2006, according to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).

The drop stemmed mainly from a price decrease in ‘recreation and culture’ and in ‘food and non-alcoholic beverages’.

The year-on-year growth of consumer prices decelerated to 2.7 percent in September, which was 0.2 percentage points down on August. The Slowdown in the year-on-year price growth occurred mainly in 'food and non-alcoholic beverages'.

The biggest influence on the growth of the year-on-year price level in September came again from prices in 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels', where prices of actual rentals for housing went up by 3.8 percent.