September CPI drops 0.6 pct, biggest m/m drop since 2006

Consumer prices in September fell by 0.6 percent, the biggest month-on-month decline since September 2006, according to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
The drop stemmed mainly from a price decrease in ‘recreation and culture’ and in ‘food and non-alcoholic beverages’.
The year-on-year growth of consumer prices decelerated to 2.7 percent in September, which was 0.2 percentage points down on August. The Slowdown in the year-on-year price growth occurred mainly in 'food and non-alcoholic beverages'.
The biggest influence on the growth of the year-on-year price level in September came again from prices in 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels', where prices of actual rentals for housing went up by 3.8 percent.
How I became a Czech citizen
Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80
Karel Gott to get funeral with state honours as singer’s death is mourned at home and abroad
Karel Gott’s Mona Lisa to be put up for auction
Researcher files motion to reopen Jan Masaryk murder case based on police inspector’s secret tape