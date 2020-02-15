Sensational sprint bronze for Charvátová at biathlon worlds

Czech Lucie Charvátová caused a sensation when she took bronze in the sprint at the Biathlon World Championships in Italy’s Anterselva. The 27-year-old only had the 19th best time on the 7.5 kilometre cross country skiing track but did very well in the shooting part of the event.

Following the best result of her career to date Charvátová said she had frequently faced criticism and considered quitting the biathlon. Among those she thanked was Egil Gjelland, the Norwegian coach of the Czech team.