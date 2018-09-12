Senior officials nod to moving embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Following foreign policy consultations at Prague Castle on Wednesday, senior state officials expressed support for the idea to move the country’s diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying that the opening of a Czech House in the holy city should be a first step in this direction.

The president, prime minister, lower house speaker and foreign and defense ministers also concluded that the European Union’s trade sanctions against Russia are justified and the reasons why they were introduced remain valid. This despite the fact that President Zeman has long opposed the sanctions on the grounds that they are ineffective.

The country’s senior officials also upheld the Czech stance against admission of migrants and stressed that the migrant crisis needs to be resolved in the countries of origin.