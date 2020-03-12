Senior constitutional officials condemn Chinese pressure

The Czech Republic’s top constitutional officials have released a joint statement rejecting pressure from China and condemning threats of retaliatory measures. The statement issues after a meeting on Wednesday evening came in response to a letter from Prague’s Chinese Embassy warning of consequences if the then speaker of the Czech Senate went ahead with a planned trip to Taiwan. Current Senate speaker Miloš Vystrčil said the top officials did not have uniform views on China and had to take a show of hands on the final wording of the statement. Having previously said he was in favour of the removal of the Chinese ambassador to Prague, Mr. Vystrčil said he had been voted down at Wednesday’s meeting.