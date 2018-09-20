Senators urge PM to take in 50 Syrian orphans

Twenty-eight senators have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Andrej Babis urging him to take steps enabling the Czech Republic to admit 50 Syrian orphans from overcrowded camps in Greece.

The signatories of the letter say that orphans in need deserve unconditional and immediate help and the Czech Republic should be among the countries offering this kind of assistance.

Among the signatories is the Speaker of the upper chamber Milan Štěch of the Social Democrats.

The prime minister earlier rejected the idea of taking in 50 orphans saying the country was not ready to accept migrants and this case was no different.