Senators petition Constitutional Court not to allow surface application of a poison against voles

A group of senators has petitioned the Constitutional Court to annul a regulation allowing the blanket surface application of a poison against voles, the so-called Stutox II, in fields, orchards, meadows and vineyards at risk of severe damage to crops and fruit.

The regulation was issued in March by the Central Agricultural Inspection and Testing Institute (ÚKZÚS).It allows a limited and controlled use of Stutox on land where the so-called harmful threshold of voles has been exceeded five times.

Environmentalists say Stutox II presents a serious threat to birds and other animals, including household pets, and that its use violates the law on landscape protection.