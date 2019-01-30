Senators filing suit against President Zeman for “gross violations of the Constitution”

Senators from the Liberal Democratic Caucus - Senator 21 say they will take legal action against President Miloš Zeman for alleged gross violations of the Constitution.

Senator 21 caucus head, Václav Láska, told reporters the impetus stemmed from improper interventions by the president and his staff.

Last week a proposal by another Senator 21 member to file a “constitutional action” against President Zeman over suspicions he had tried to exert influence over the courts was rejected, as he hadn’t secured the backing of at least one-third of the Senate to do so.