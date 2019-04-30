Senators complete constitutional complaint against President Zeman

A group of senators from the Liberal Democratic Caucus – Senator 21 have completed a constitutional complaint against President Miloš Zeman for alleged gross violations of the Constitution.

“The aim of the complaint is not to remove the current president from his post but to determine the boundaries of the execution of his mandate,” Senator 21 club’s head, Václav Láska, told the Czech News Agency.

To lodge a complaint to the Constitutional Court, its initiators would need to secure the backing of at least another 21 Senators and 120 deputies of the Lower Chamber of the Parliament.