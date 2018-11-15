Senators call on PM Babiš to step down over Stork’s Nest affair

The Upper House of Czech Parliament has called on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to step down over new allegations surrounding the Stork’s Nest affair, in which he faces charges of EU subsidy fraud.

According to the senators, Andrej Babiš’s presence in the government is unacceptable following suggestions that his son was forcibly held in Crimea so that he would not be able to testify in the corruption case against his father.

The resolution was approved by a majority of senators on Thursday after the prime minister failed to provide a convincing explanation with regard to his son’s alleged kidnapping. It says the prime minister should step down until the criminal investigation has been concluded.

Andrej Babiš is facing a criminal investigation into allegations he wrongfully acquired CZK 50 million in EU subsidies for the Stork’s Nest complex near Prague. He claims the case is politically motivated.