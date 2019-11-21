Senator Hilšer to run for president in 2023 elections

Senator Marek Hilšer has announced his intention to run in the next presidential elections in 2023. Senator Hilšer said he would run as an independent candidate, which means that he will have to collect 50,000 signatures from the public or alternately get support from ten parliament deputies or twenty fellow senators. He intends to tour the regions to win public support.
Hilšer ran for president in the 2018 election but failed to make it to the run-off in which the incumbent president, Miloš Zeman beat his main rival Jiří Drahoš. President Zeman is not eligible to run for a third term.
Marek Hilšer is a brain tumour specisalist. He was elected to the Senate in the autumn of 2018.
