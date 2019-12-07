Senate wants tighter membership rules for government council for EU funds

The Czech Senate wants to make changes to the amendment on the government’s Council for European and Structural and Investment Funds.
According to a proposal made by the Senate’s Committee for Public Administration, the amendment should clearly state that the chairman or a member of the Council cannot be in conflict of interest, as defined by the European Union.
Until last December, the Council was chaired by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who, according to an EC audit, is in conflict of interest over EU subsidies paid to the Agrofert holding he founded and placed in a trust fund two years ago.
The proposal should be debated at next week’s session of the upper house.
