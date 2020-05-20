Senate votes to condemn Nazi human rights abuses and Armenian Genocide

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary year since the end of World War Two, Deputy Senate Chair Senátu Milan Štěch called on the upper-house to condemn the human rights abuses committed by Nazi Germany during World War Two and the Armenian Genocide which took place during the First World War. Both motions passed as did the condemnation of any sort of enthnic or religious cleansing in all parts of the world.

Motions to condemn the persecution of Christians, mainly those living in countries where they are a minority, did not pass. Neither did the motion by TOP 09 Senator Tomáš Czernin to condemn communist repression activities mainly on the territories of the former Soviet Union.