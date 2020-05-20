Senate votes in support of speaker's visit to Taiwan, condemns foreign influence attempts

The upper-house on Wednesday voted in support of the planned trip of Senate Speaker Miloš Vystrčil to Taiwan as well as against the interference of Russia and China in the internal affairs of the Czech Republic.

The latter vote was made in relation to the recent diplomatic incidents connected to the removal of the statue of Soviet marshal Ivan Konev in Prague 6 and China's anger at the planned Senate speaker's visit to Taiwan.

Deputy Senate Speaker Jiří Růžička called the surrounding events that followed the statues removal and the planned trip to Taiwan as unacceptable.