Senate urges Czech gov't not to further restrict legal gun ownership

The Senate narrowly passed a resolution on Thursday urging the government not to restrict legal gun ownership when implementing the European Union weapons directive.

The resolution, which argue the Czech Weapons Act sufficiently regulates gun ownership in the country, came in response to a petition signed by nearly 100,000 citizens.

Under current legislation, firearms can be licensed to people who have a clean criminal record, pass a gun proficiency test and undergo a medical examination.

Unlike in most EU countries, the Czech Republic allows for the concealed carry of firearms for self-defence.