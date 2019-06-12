Senate to vote on establishing commission to consider EC audit on Babiš

Following a preliminary audit from the European Commission, which found the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict of interest due to the structure of the trust funds currently owning his former company, the opposition has proposed a Senate commission on the matter. It will be made up of two members from each party in the upper house and give an official verdict on the matter at the end of January.
Opposition politicians have stressed the commission’s task will not be to evaluate the audit, but to interview relevant actors and come up with its own position, both on the alleged conflict of interests of the prime minister and the Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman, who was mentioned in a second European Commission audit.
The Senate is set to vote on the proposal on Thursday.
