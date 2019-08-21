Senate to hold three special conferences during November 1989 anniversary

On the occasion of the 30-year anniversary of the Velvet Revolution which led to the fall of communism in November 1989, the Czech Senate will hold three conferences, the speaker of the upper house Jaroslav Kubera told journalists on Wednesday.

These will not only focus on the Velvet Revolution, but two further events that took place during the last two months of 1989 – the canonisation of St. Agnes of Bohemia and the reestablishment of the Czech Scouts movement. According to Senate Speaker Kubera the reason behind organising the three conferences is the current relativizing of the values and heritage of November 17, 1989 and the Senate’s role as a guarantor of the constitutional order.